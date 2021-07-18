A stretch of eight minutes proved calamitous for OL Reign.

The Reign entered halftime with a 1-0 lead against the Chicago Stars after controlling the run of play for most of the first half. Touting a defense which hadn’t conceded a goal in more than 135 minutes, and playing a Chicago team which hadn’t scored during the run of play since June 5, the Reign’s lead seemed formidable.

A brutal stretch starting in the 47th minute resulted in two own goals for the Chicago Red Stars, who used the momentum to beat the Reign 3-1. It’s the Reign’s fourth loss in its past five games, and keeps them in ninth place in the NWSL on 10 points.

A Celia yellow card foreshadowed the disaster, and just a minute later, while chasing Chicago’s Mal Pugh down the right touchline, the Reign right back stuck her leg out to block the winger’s cross.

The ball bounced off Celia’s shin and looped over Reign goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi to level the game. Seven minutes later, a goal mouth scramble following a Pugh corner kick ricocheted off Reign center back Alanna Cook and into the goal to give the Red Stars a 2-1 lead.

Bethany Balcer entered Sunday’s match against the Chicago Red Stars coming off a brace in the team’s 2-0 win against Racing Louisville FC, and she only needed a couple chances to find the net again to open the scoring.

A throw-in on the right side was taken by Celia, who tossed the ball to midfielder Dzenifer Marozsan. The German held off her defender, before playing it back to Celia in space on near the right touchline. The right back crossed the ball into the box first time, and Balcer, floating off the shoulder of Red Stars’ defender before lunging forward into the box and slotting home from six-yards out to give the Reign a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute.

Balcer’s goal was the foundation for a strong first half showing by the Reign. Cook and Sam Hiatt put in a commanding performance in the heart of the defense, with Delgado and Lauren Barnes pushing up well from the fullback positions. Marozsan and Jess Fishlock also seemed to be building chemistry in the midfield pivot, while Tziarra King and Sofia Huerta looked lively in attack.

King and Marozsan created the Reign’s other best chances in the first half, setting up a blocked Fishlock chance, while King also put a few shots on target herself.

Hiatt was taken off at halftime for fellow defender Amber Brooks, and the substitute was spun by Pugh for Chicago’s third goal. Marozsan put a bicycle kick on target, forcing a save late into stoppage time, but that was all the Reign truly managed after being stunned in the second half.

The Reign continue their road trip next week with a visit to Florida, where they’ll take on the league leading Orlando Pride on Saturday.