TACOMA — Tobin Heath feels like she’s finally beginning to settle in with the OL Reign.

Adjusting to the team hasn’t been much of a challenge since the U.S. Women’s National Team star has previously played alongside many of her new Reign teammates; Sofia Huerta and Jess Fishlock both said they feel like Heath fits in perfectly with the squad. Neither has it been adjusting to the NWSL, which Heath is familiar with after playing for the Portland Thorns from 2013-20.

For Heath, the challenge has been getting back into game shape — she took two months off from playing after moving from Louisville to the Reign. The 34-year-old described it as “having my own preseason” in the middle of the Reign’s season, something she’s continuously building on. And her progress showed when, at the end of July, she notched her first goal for the club, a game-winning 89th-minute volley that came five minutes after she was substituted into the match.

“Football is always easy to settle in. But just for myself personally, getting back on the pitch and getting back to play was a little bit of a process,” Heath said Tuesday. “I finally feel pretty good, I have a couple minutes under my belt now, so in that way, [I’m] continuing to tick up.”

The Reign announced Heath’s signing in mid-June. She never appeared for her previous club, Racing Louisville FC, but played most recently for Arsenal during the 2021-22 season and Manchester United the year before.

The forward sustained a minor hamstring injury during training in Louisville, and she and the club agreed to terminate her contract in late April before the conclusion of the European season.

Advertising

From there, Heath took a summer break before beginning to train with the Reign in late June. Heath was clear that the break wasn’t because of her previous hamstring injury.

But because of that, head coach Laura Harvey didn’t include Heath — who’s won back-to-back World Cups, two Olympic gold medals and two NWSL championships, among other accolades — as an available substitute until July 10. Heath didn’t appear off the bench until July 17 and has yet to crack the starting lineup heading into Sunday’s contest against Gotham FC.

“She’s obviously been out of training and out of a team environment for a while now, and we know we need to be sensible with Tobin,” Harvey said July 1. “I know myself well enough that if I had Tobin on the bench, I would want to not be sensible. So, we sort of made a decision, collectively … on managing her tonight for the bigger picture of the rest of the season.”

Heath, who plays with a unique and creative style, doesn’t feel like her approach has changed much over the years. She’s pretty much the same player as when she first started, except perhaps more mature and experienced, she said. The Morristown, New Jersey, native has always worked to balance the “art,” “joy,” “freedom” and “flair” of the game with tangibles like stats, results and performance.

“[I] see things a little bit differently, create things that maybe nobody thought could be created. That’s kind of the joy that I have in the game,” Heath said.

The 34-year-old hasn’t put any thought into retiring yet, either. She’s still playing with the same ambition, hunger and attitude as when she first started, she said.

Advertising

Now, though, she brings a wealth of experience to an already stacked Reign roster. At times, Heath said she can almost “prophesize” what’ll happen in-game. It’s both a blessing and a curse: knowing what’s going to happen before it does because she’s seen it hundreds of times before, but sometimes not being able to change the outcome for the best.

“That’s kind of the wisdom of playing for a long time is knowing what moments are which, and I’ve gotten pretty good at it,” Heath said.

As a veteran player, her role as a team leader has been a natural evolution, too. But her leadership role doesn’t change how she defines success, even for someone as accomplished as Heath. She still wants to win and still knows how difficult that can be. She still wants to impart the joy she feels while playing on others.

To continue doing that, one of Heath’s goals is to make the U.S. 2023 World Cup roster. She has always felt that was “doable,” given her age, her experience with the national team and the cycles of international soccer.

But she also knows that currently, she’s “not even close” to the level needed for World Cup soccer.

“Do I believe that I’m on the path to [that], for me personally, for the things that I can control? Yes, that’s why I came [here],” Heath said. “Now I just have to play the type of football at the level that’s required, because I know exactly what’s required. And I’m not there yet.”

Advertising

Heath doesn’t methodically lay out daily goals, but she has a road map in her head of how to get there, and which little boxes she needs to tick off in order to get to bigger ones.

Heath’s goal against Angel City was just a step along that path. She showed patience in that moment, waiting in the box as she watched the play unfold and then anticipating where Huerta’s cross would land. Then, it took a “moment of calm to make a good finish,” a moment Heath said felt really good both personally and because the team won.

“She’s a football junkie and our group is full of football junkies,” Harvey said July 30, citing the likes of Megan Rapinoe, Fishlock and Huerta alongside Heath. “She fits in that way, which makes it real easy as a coach.”

OL Reign hosts sister club, Olympique Lyonnais, this weekend in Seattle

The OL Reign will host its sister team, Olympique Lyonnais, for the first time ever before Sunday’s game at Lumen Field. The clubs are owned by the OL Groupe, which acquired the Reign in 2019, and share a unique partnership.

Olympique Lyonnais, which won the UEFA Champions League earlier this year over Barcelona, will be honored at halftime during a ceremony. NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman will also speak to the media pregame. The French club then heads to Portland, where they will play Wednesday against Chelsea FC in the first round of the Women’s International Champions Cup Tournament.