Ten minutes hadn’t ticked off the clock, but San Diego needed to regroup.

The Wave FC players gathered in the northern half of Lumen Field’s turf with the sounds of another OL Reign goal celebration surrounding them. San Diego sought an early adjustment in their debut match in Seattle.

Instead the side conceded another goal. Trailing three goals before the half-hour mark, San Diego keeping the match goalless in the second half probably felt like an achievement in defeat.

The Reign tried for more but had to settle for a 3-1 win before 4,803 people in their Challenge Cup clash Thursday.

“Having so many players starting for the first time, it could be easy to not (start strong),” Reign coach Laura Harvey said. “We made a very conscious decision to make that an important factor of the game and we got rewarded with those three goals.”

San Diego was announced as the league’s 12th expansion franchise in June 2021. The Wave (1-2-1) and Reign (3-0-1) join Angel City FC and the Portland Thorns FC as the Western Division of the Challenge Cup. The top finishers in the tournament’s three divisions automatically advance to the semifinals. The top-ranked second place team gets the final berth. OL Reign leads their division so far.

The semifinals will be held May 4 and the championship on May 7.

Harvey featured a heavy rotation change because seven internationals recently returned from call-ups. The absences provided an opportunity to start three locals in midfielders Olivia Van der Jagt (Kentridge) and Nikki Stanton (Mount Si) and defender Sam Hiatt (Seattle Prep).

The trio seized the moment early. Stanton took advantage of a crowded box to slip the opening goal past keeper Carly Telford in the 2nd minute.

In the 8th minute, Van der Jagt poked a forward pass to forward Bethany Balcer, who powered a shot from distance into the net.

Hiatt made the score laughable when she lobbed a shot off a deflection over Telford’s head in the 11th minute.

The bundle of scores was the fastest pocketed in the NWSL’s 10-year history, through all competitions. For Stanton and Hiatt, it’s also their first goals for the Reign.

“I wasn’t quite sure that it was going to go in,” Hiatt said. “Then it did and I was so excited, so happy … It’s pretty surreal. Even though we’ve had two games (at Lumen), it still feels amazing.”

Van der Jagt’s start was her career-first. The former University of Washington standout signed a one-year contract with the club in March.

“Growing up going to Sounders games and Seahawks games, now actually getting to play on this field is kind of like a dream,” said Van der Jagt of taking part in the Reign’s first season playing in the same facility as the city’s MLS and NFL teams. “I never thought that I was going to be able to do this, so it’s really cool.”

Alex Morgan, a U.S. women’s national team star, did pull one back for San Diego. Wave midfielder Taylor Kornieck hit a high-arcing through ball to Morgan on the run, the forward tapping in a left-footed shot in the 24th minute.

The match had less theatrics after the break. San Diego hit the post once and Reign keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce cradled a save from a free kick in the 73rd minute to preserve the win.

Harvey was without Angelina (ankle) and Megan Rapinoe (calf) due to injuries. Internationals Jimena Lopez, Jess Fishlock, Quinn and Alana Cook were available as substitutes, making their appearances in the second half. Defender Sofia Huerta entered the match in the 27th minute for forward Tziarra King, who suffered an injury that stopped play.

The Reign hosts Angel City FC on Sunday at Lumen Field.

“This match is an opportunity for people and an opportunity for us to see how resilient we are with playing back-to-back games,” Harvey said. “We’ve said it all along — we want to try and be successful in every game that we play, so finding that balance is important.”

BOX SCORE