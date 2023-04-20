TUKWILA — Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz underwent an extensive medical evaluation Thursday to determine his injury situation.

The Peruvian international left training early on Wednesday after scoring a goal and feeling pain in his leg. He’s been monitored for a hamstring injury suffered earlier this season but was able to play 112 combined minutes the past two matches, scoring for the Sounders against Portland and St. Louis.

“It’s been a reoccurring issue,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said of Ruidiaz’s health. Results are expected to be shared with media Friday. “He’s getting an MRI of his hamstring, his lower back to see if it’s a nerve or something. We’re trying to just figure it out.”

Ruidiaz, 32, quickly became one of the Sounders’ most prolific goal scorers since being signed in 2018. But the designated player has struggled to stay healthy the past three seasons.

In 2021, a hamstring injury kept Ruidiaz from closing out the season. The Sounders advanced to the postseason, but the striker was limited to 75 minutes as a sub in the first-round playoff loss to Real Salt Lake. He tied a club single-season record with 17 MLS goals.

Ruidiaz scored a brace in the decisive CONCACAF Champions League final against Pumas UNAM last year. During MLS competitions, Ruidiaz started 14 of his 18 matches and was hampered by ankle and hamstring injuries, finishing with nine goals and two assists.

The Sounders (5-2-1) host Minnesota United FC (3-2-2) on Saturday at Lumen Field. Ruidiaz is not expected to be available for selection.

Morris returns

Sounders forward Jordan Morris rejoined the club Thursday after starting in the U.S. men’s national team’s 1-1 draw against Mexico on Wednesday. Morris nearly notch an assist in the friendly, playing 89 minutes overall.

“He’s in a good mood,” Schmetzer said. “We’ve already got his outputs for the game and they were high. He put a lot of work in there.”

Morris is unlikely to start against Minnesota due to the quick turnaround but should feature in the match.

Schmetzer still has multiple options if he can’t call on Morris or Ruidiaz. The plan is to keep winger Leo Chu in the starting lineup and likely put forward Heber up top.

The Sounders also have Albert Rusnak (heel) back from injury. Midfielders Cristian Roldan (concussion) and Josh Atencio (adductor) remain doubtful to play.

“We are a little lighter,” said Schmetzer, who’s also taking next week’s U.S. Open Cup match against San Diego at Starfire Sports into consideration. “We’re going to roll out a good team and after Minnesota, we’ll pick up the pieces and roll out a good lineup for the Open Cup, too.”