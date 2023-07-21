A hush fell over the Armory at the Seattle Center just as the party was beginning.

Two minutes into the U.S. Women’s National Team’s World Cup opener Friday, forward Trinity Rodman was on her backside on the Eden Park field in New Zealand. A medical team rushed to Rodman with a stretcher in tow and many at the Armory wondered if the USWNT would lose a fourth player to injury.

Whitney Griffin had faith.

“I’ve seen Trinity play in the NWSL, she’s a trooper,” Griffin said of Rodman, who stars for the Washington Spirit. “She’s got this.”

Rodman did return to play, but the USWNT had the crowd in Seattle experiencing a full spectrum of emotions before closing out a 3-0 win against Vietnam in group play. OL Reign hosted the watch party, one of eight events dotted across the nation for the USWNT’s opener.

“Normally I’m an at-home watcher,” said Griffin, who lives in Seattle and attended with her friend Alysa Palma. “We went to our first Reign game a few weeks ago, so it’s fun to see the crowds follow and it’s positive that it’s revolving around women’s sports. We’re finally getting the representation that we deserve.”

A diverse gathering in age and gender expression filled the rows of seating before a massive television airing the FOX broadcast from Auckland. Kathleen Carosi of Shoreline was easily the most patriotic with a stars-and-stripes cowboy hat that was a giveaway at a recent Mariners game and red USWNT jersey with forward Alex Morgan’s surname on the back.

Carosi has attended three women’s World Cups in person, including the USWNT win in France in 2019. This go-round is different, yet still a fun experience despite not being one of the 41,107 in attendance in Auckland.

“I appreciate the city putting things on,” Carosi said. SeattleFWC26, the planning committee for when Seattle is a host for the FIFA men’s World Cup in 2026, was a co-host Friday. “Yes, the die-hards like me are going to go, we’re going to travel, we’re going to spend money. It’s nice to see those casual fans come in, even if it’s just one game.”

After the brief scare from Rodman, fans at the Armory screamed in celebration when USWNT forward Sophia Smith knocked her first World Cup goal into the back of the net in the 14th minute. A chorus of groans followed when Vietnam keeper Thi Kim Thanh Tran blocked Morgan’s penalty kick in the 43rd minute.

Smith, one of 14 USWNT players making their first World Cup appearance, notched a brace with her second goal in first-half stoppage time.

“That was a really bad penalty kick,” said Nathan Jones, who wore a shirt with Morgan’s name on the back. “I used to referee, so that was definitely a penalty.”

The night’s loudest cheers were when Reign forward Megan Rapinoe and midfielder Rose Lavelle subbed on in the 61st minute. Defender Sofia Huerta rounded out the club’s players in the match when she entered in the 84th minute.

Rapinoe made her 200th World Cup appearance for the USWNT, while Lavelle played her first significant minutes since suffering a knee injury last spring. She has only featured in two Reign matches this season.

Injuries have been an undercurrent in the tournament. Australian striker Sam Kerr was pulled Thursday because of a calf injury. The USWNT lost Catarina Macario, Mallory Swanson and captain Becky Sauerbrunn while stars for England (Beth Mead), France (Delphine Cascarino), and the Netherlands (Vivianne Miedema) are also out with an injury.

Audrey Wheelock, a recent grad at Western Washington, thinks the loss of big-time players and the tournament having eight countries making their debut will make for a competitive World Cup.

SeattleFWC26 will host the next party Wednesday at Westlake Center downtown when the USWNT plays Netherlands.

“Rose Lavelle is one of my favorite players and she’s been out a long time, so it might be a bit of a rough adjustment,” said Wheelock, who had her nails painted red, white and blue. “With so many new players, it’s been a struggle to mesh as a group. We’ll get better as the Cup goes on.”