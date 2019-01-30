The Reign had played at Memorial Stadium in Seattle Center since their second National Women's Soccer League season in 2014. But declining attendance and conditions inside the venue prompted a move to Cheney Stadium in Tacoma and eventually a new soccer-specific facility there as well.

Five years after an ambitious plan to make this city their home, the Seattle Reign women’s soccer team is relocating to Tacoma for the upcoming 2019 season.

Reign owner Bill Predmore announced at a Wednesday news conference that the team is moving to Cheney Stadium next season and will play future games at a soccer specific venue in Tacoma once that is finalized. Predmore had moved the team from Starfire Stadium in Tukwila to Memorial Stadium at Seattle Center in 2014, but the relocation never had the desired effect in terms of attendance growth, facility conditions or revenue generating opportunities.

”We’re immensely excited to make the move down to Tacoma, to Cheney Stadium,” Predmore told reporters, adding that it was one of his easiest business decisions ever given the challenges at Memorial Stadium.

”It’s a 71-year-old building and there were intractable challenges in that space that money alone wasn’t going to solve,” Predmore said.

Among the improvements he foresees are playing on a natural grass pitch, fans accessing reserved seats with ample parking and better food and beverage options.

The Reign, who won’t announce their schedule until next month, had their Memorial Stadium lease expire at the end of the 2018 season, though owner Predmore had insisted his team was staying put this year. It was not immediately clear what would happen with anybody that purchased season tickets in advance and whether they would be offered refunds.

Memorial Stadium, owned by the Seattle Public Schools district, notoriously did not allow for alcohol sales in the stands at Reign matches. That won’t be an issue at Cheney Stadium, home of the Class AAA Tacoma Rainiers baseball team and where the Sounders’ second division United Soccer League squad played last season after moving from Starfire.

“Tacoma is a city on the rise,’’ Predmore said. “It has an understated charm, many areas of undeniable beauty and has incredible potential to be the next great city in the Pacific Northwest. It was exciting to consider our team playing a role in helping the city realize its full potential.’’

The Reign averaged 3,824 fans per game last year in the 6,000-capacity Memorial venue, down 5.3 percent from 2017. It was their first sub-4,000 total since 2014 and not the boost a franchise with two Supporters’ Shields titles and that boasted national team stars like Hope Solo and Megan Rapinoe had hoped for in moving to a central Seattle location.

Despite overall attendance growth within the National Women’s Soccer League, which the Reign became a founding member of in 2013, they were increasingly squeezed in a Seattle market crowded with various college and professional sports teams competing for entertainment dollars.

By moving to Tacoma, where the Rainiers are the biggest pro sports club, the Reign might have a better chance at long-term growth. They received help Wednesday when it was announced that the group operating the Rainiers and the Sounders’ second division team had taken “a significant minority ownership stake’’ in the Reign.

Rainiers CEO Mikal Thomsen, the group’s leader, said in a release that “we welcome a new professional team into the fold and one that we know will inspire and entertain our community for generations.’’

Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer and his mother, Lenore, have also taken on minority ownership stakes.

“We are excited to make this additional commitment to soccer in our community and specifically to the women’s game in our region,’’ Hanauer said in a release.