This will be Jodie Taylor’s second stint in the NWSL, having spent the 2014 season with the Washington Spirit and 2015 with Portland.

Jodie Taylor, a forward currently playing for Arsenal in the FA Women’s Super League, has signed with the Seattle Reign.

“Jodie is a world-class player who will add experience and quality to our attack,” said Vlatko Andonovski, the Reign’s head coach. “Throughout her career Taylor has been a consistent goal-scorer for club and country, and she has demonstrated she can be a threat that demands a reaction from the competition. We’re excited to add her to the squad.”

The deal is still pending receipt of the P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC) for the Englishwoman.

Before joining the Reign for the 2018 season, Taylor is expected to head to Melbourne City as a guest player for the conclusion of the 2017-2018 W-League.

During her time with the Spirit, Taylor helped the club reach the NWSL semifinals. She scored 11 goals to lead the team and tie for third in the league.

Taylor was traded to Portland in 2015 and scored three goals in seven games. Missing most of the 2016 due to injury, Taylor has made nine appearances for Arsenal, scoring five goals.

“I am really excited to be joining Reign FC,” said Taylor. “I’ve spent a lot of time playing in America, and I’m really pleased to be coming to Seattle. They’re a top club that I’ve admired, and the core values of the team are quite evident.”

NOTES

• Seattle Pacific is one of 32 Division II schools that will be honored by the NCAA with a Presidents’ Award for Academic Excellence. The award is earned for achieving a four-year academic success rate of 90 percent or higher. SPU is one of three schools with a 97 percent ASR, tied for the second-highest in all of Division II. The only higher scores were 98 percent, also achieved by three schools. “We are extremely proud of the success of our fantastic student-athletes,” SPU athletic director Jackson Stava said. “They are a remarkably diligent and driven group of students, and the award is well deserved.”

• Eastern Washington’s Nic Sblendorio, a senior out of Skyline High in Sammamish, was named second-team All-Big Sky after averaging 6.2 receptions for 82.9 yards a game for the Eagles. Sblendorio is coming off a 273-yard performance last weekend against Portland State. Other second-team All-Big Sky members for EWU included junior center Spencer Blackburn from Meridian High in Bellingham and senior defensive end Albert Havili from Federal Way High.

• The Everett Silvertips landed left winger Akash Bains from Red Deer in exchange for the sixth-round choice in the 2019 WHL draft. The 5-foot-11, 183-pounder has four assists in 18 games this year after eight goals and 13 assists in 65 games last season.