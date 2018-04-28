Seattle Reign FC got a 1-1 road draw against the Orlando Pride in a National Women’s Soccer League match Saturday. Allie Long scored for the Reign on a left-footed shot in the 33rd minute and Marta connected in the second half for Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Seattle Reign FC got a 1-1 road draw against the Orlando Pride in a National Women’s Soccer League match Saturday.

Allie Long scored for the Reign on a left-footed shot in the 33rd minute after an assist from defender Megan Oyster.

It was 30-year-old midfielder Long’s first goal in a Reign uniform.

Marta, one of the greatest women’s players of all time, equalized for Orlando in the 61st minute. The Brazilian icon sent a left-footed free kick into the top right corner of the net before 5,058 at Orlando City Stadium.

Marta, 32, was voted the FIFA World Player of the Year five consecutive times, from 2006 through 2010.

Reign goalkeeper Michelle Betos made four saves, as did Orlando’s Ashlyn Harris.

Seattle (2-1-1), which was coming off a 10-day layoff, entered as the only NWSL team that didn’t have a tie on its record. The Reign plays at Portland on Saturday.