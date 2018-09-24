Fishlock has been a member of the Reign since its inaugural NWSL season in 2013. This season, she scored two goals and had one assist.

Seattle Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock has been loaned to Olympique Lyon in France’s Division 1 Feminine and will remain with the French team through the entire 2018-2019 UEFA Champions League season.

Fishlock has been a member of the Reign since its inaugural NWSL season in 2013. This season, she scored two goals and had one assist and helped the Reign go 11-5-8 and reach the NWSL playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Lyon is the defending Champions League winner, and currently hold the first seed in the tournament. The French club has won the past three Champions League finals.

“Growing up in Europe it was always a dream to someday play in the Champions League — it is a magical competition,” said Fishlock, who grew up in Wales. “When I went on loan to Frankfurt in 2015 I got to enjoy the competition, but I had to return to the NWSL prior to the final. I feel very lucky to have the chance to return to the competition with Lyon and to hopefully have the chance to play in the final.”

Meanwhile, the Reign signed midfielder Elise Kellond-Knight, an Australian international player, for the 2019 season. Kellond-Knight currently plays for Hammarby in Sweden’s Damallsvenskan. She also has collected 95 caps with the Australian national team.

COLLEGE GOLF

• Washington State is in fourth place, Gonzaga 16th and Seattle University 17th in the Coeur d’Alene Collegiate women’s tournament at the Idaho resort. Illinois leads at 8-under after two rounds with San Jose State in second 18 strokes back. Marie Lund-Hansen of WSU is tied for third at 68-73—141.