New coach Vlatko Andonovski has put an emphasis on defense in retooling a team that has missed the playoffs the last two seasons.

Coffee talk over microbrews is how the Seattle Reign FC introduced the most changes the soccer club has seen since its inaugural season in 2013.

The biggest change is at the helm, with coach Vlatko Andonovski. He told a gathering of season-ticket holders Thursday that he can’t resist all the free flow of Seattle’s signature drink.

“I (was at) three cups, and now I’m not even counting them anymore,” Andonovski said during a team event, which served the other beverage Seattle is known for, at KEXP’s studio at the Seattle Center. “I go to the coffee shop right under our office building, but there’s also coffee in the office, coffee in the stadium, coffee everywhere.”

SATURDAY Washington @ Reign, 7 p.m.

Andonovski, 41, traded Kansas City’s barbecue for coffee when hired by the Reign in November to replace Laura Harvey, the original architect of the club. In addition to following a beloved coach, Andonovski has the extra hurdle in being the guy whose former team was the one that defeated Seattle twice for the National Women’s Soccer League championship, in 2014 and 2015.

He again used humor and gentle ribbing to smooth over the most ardent of Reign fans. The Macedonian native noted he left the rings and championship jackets with his wife and children in Kansas City, intending to get more in Seattle.

“I still mention it around the players all the time to joke around a little bit,” Andonovski said. “I actually tell them it felt pretty good. They’re good sports.”

It was Andonovski’s warmth and ambition that left fans at the event optimistic about the next era of the organization. When the Reign steps on the field for its season opener against the Washington Spirit at 7 p.m. Saturday, it will debut its coach, 13 new players, and even a new name for Memorial Stadium. The home field has been named the UW Medicine Pitch at Memorial Stadium.

“All of the changes were hard and they were emotional, but we haven’t been unsuccessful for two years now,” Reign original Jess Fishlock said of not making the four-team playoffs the past two seasons. “Ultimately, as much as the changes are hard to take, the big thing of it all is we want to win.

“And I truly believe that Vlatko’s brain is the reason to why we weren’t able to get the championships that we wanted. He has a very different outlook on football. He knows what he wants. He knows how to stop a team, and he knows how to build a team.”

Andonovski’s FC Kansas City Blues didn’t reach the postseason the past two years, either. The organization didn’t renew his contract and relocated to Utah. In a twist, Harvey, who resigned in November with plans to increase her role with U.S. Soccer, took the position with the Utah Royals.

Unlike Harvey, Andonovski isn’t Seattle’s general manager. But all moves are approved by him, the first being to acquire heralded midfielder Allie Long from the rival Portland Thorns.

Andonovski’s Kansas City teams were stingy defenders, holding opponents to a NWSL-fewest 1.14 goals per game during his five seasons with the Blues. With the Reign, he’s had co-owner and acting GM Bill Predmore round up goalkeeper Michelle Betos and defenders Yael Averbuch, Steph Catley, Theresa Nielsen and Megan Oyster to team with returnee Lauren Barnes in zipping up Seattle’s back line.

Five Reign players to watch • Midfielder Allie Long: The former Portland player brings her 88 percent passing accuracy to the Reign. The Olympian appeared in 100 career matches for the Thorns, scoring 30 goals with 13 assists and was named to the NWSL Best XI in 2015 and 2016. • Goalkeeper Lydia Williams: Underrated goalie is expected to be the full-time replacement for Haley Kopmeyer once Williams returns from teaming with Westfield Matildas in a qualifier for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Named Goalkeeper of the Year in Australia’s W-League last season. • Forward Jodie Taylor: The English striker was the first acquisition under first-year coach Vlatko Andonovski. Look for a revival season as the past two were hampered by multiple knee injuries. Taylor’s last NWSL season was with Portland in 2015. She scored three goals in seven matches. • Midfielder Morgan Andrews: A former kicker for her New Hampshire high-school football team, Andrews was the third pick in the 2017 NWSL draft by the now-defunct Boston Breakers. She was scoreless in 18 appearances for Boston but is pegged to make an impact in Seattle. • Defender Lauren Barnes: The mainstay along the back line has appeared in 100 matches with the Reign, becoming the first NWSL player to do so with the same club. Named Defender of the Year in 2016, Barnes will have new teammates to help beef up a defense that had some slippage last season. Jayda Evans

In the middle is still Fishlock, and striker Megan Rapinoe likely will still draw cheers with her crafty scoring ability.

“Laura established a way Seattle plays, and we didn’t want too big of a change there,” Predmore said of the Reign’s European football style. “We wanted some continuity, and Vlatko has built upon that foundation. But last year, we had a problem with leaked goals, and that was different for us from the previous two seasons where we were among the best in keeping the ball out of the back of the net. So our back line is radically different, and I’m hoping to see that as an improvement.”

With the newfound depth in talent, Andonovski said fans can expect to see many variations of the starting lineup unlike under Harvey, who had cemented roles for the team. The Reign will also have different rotations as players join their national teams to compete in qualifiers for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Andonovski told the season-ticket holders Thursday that he plans to have Seattle in a familiar spot by September — the playoffs.

“We want to be aggressive and intense defensively,” he said. “But regardless of the outcome of the game, I want fans to feel that they enjoyed a good show.”