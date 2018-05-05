Playing their fourth consecutive away match, Seattle Reign FC beat the archrival Portland Thorns 3-2 Saturday afternoon at Providence Park in a frenetic, back-and-forth match.

PORTLAND — Playing its fourth consecutive away match, Seattle Reign FC beat the archrival Portland Thorns 3-2 Saturday afternoon at Providence Park in a frenetic, back-and-forth match.

Rumi Utsugi released a left-footed ball into the bottom right corner of the net from 25 yards to give Reign FC a 3-2 lead in the 75th minute, a lead it would not relinquish despite an intense 15 minutes to close out the match.

Reign FC (3-1-1, 10 points) earned a corner kick in the 36th minute. Nahomi Kawasumi’s service found the head of Bev Yanez, who headed the ball home for her first goal of the season.

Portland (2-2-2, eight points) answered in the 61st minute as Emily Sonnett scored off a corner kick.

Seattle reclaimed the lead in the 64th minute as Jodie Taylor scored on a penalty kick.

The Thorns made it 2-2 in the 70th minute as Lindsey Horan headed in a cross from Meghan Klingenberg.

Reign FC hosts Sky Blue FC on Saturday at Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m.