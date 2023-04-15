Rough & Tumble Pub in historic Ballard was in full party mode when Naomi Girma walked in Thursday evening. The San Diego Wave defender has been part of numerous events to promote soccer, but not in a setting like this.

As a mix of people sipped specialty drinks with names like the “Girmarita” and “Laniberry Smash” and nibbled on “Billie Jean Wings,” massive television screens aired women’s rugby, women’s soccer, women’s golf and a Mariners recap show.

The scene was a tangible glimpse of OL Reign captain Lu Barnes’ vision of a more inclusive future. Rough & Tumble, which founder and CEO Jen Barnes (no relation) opened in December, is a sports bar that prioritizes women’s sports on its screens. The pub took its mission further by following Lu Barnes’ lead to join Common Goal and pledge 1% of its business revenue to fund the growth and development of Football For Her, a California-based nonprofit that provides safe spaces for young people who identify as female or nonbinary to play soccer.

“We were standing here taking pictures, and I was so distracted because I’m trying to watch the games,” Girma said. “It’s so cool. I’m looking around and it looks normal. I feel like this is something that could happen in so many places and to see them push women’s sports to the forefront and really emphasize women is really good.”

Girma is part of what Barnes termed the Starting XI, a global collection of players who agreed to give 1% of their earnings this year to Common Goal with Football For Her as their targeted charity. Reign defender Alana Cook and midfielder Jess Fishlock, along with former Reign players Kim Little (Arsenal), Beverly Yanez (Racing Louisville assistant) and Dani Weatherholt (Angel City FC), are also taking the pledge.

Barnes and Football For Her co-founder Shawna (Gordon) Palmer were able to play for free as youths. With soccer’s current pay-to-play system creating more barriers for young people from marginalized communities to participate, Football For Her has programs like Footy Friday, a free fundamentals course followed by pickup games for those ages 8-18, clinics and mentorships.

“Getting to support these girls, a lot of them are minorities or people of color,” said Cook, who’s biracial. “When I go to stadiums after games and go to sign autographs, you see kids light up when they see someone who looks like you. … If it takes 1% of my salary, one minute of my time to give them a role model, to give them an idea that this could be their pathway, it’s a no-brainer.”

Thursday’s gathering was a celebration of the partnership with Common Goal. The global organization started in 2017 and aims to funnel 1% of soccer’s estimated $54 billion in annual revenue toward social change. Lilli Barrett-O’Keefe, the executive director, said Common Goal has channeled more than $6 million toward various initiatives to date, including $2 million for LGBTQ+ inclusion and racial-justice work nationally.

“What’s key about Common Goal is players should be focusing on the game,” Barrett-O’Keefe said. “Lauren shouldn’t have to be here fighting for young girls. So how can we help support players’ passions and get resources from brands, clubs and restaurants to work together? It’s collective action at its finest.”

Ballard FC, a fourth-division club entering its second season in the USL League 2, also joined Common Goal and will pledge 1% of its revenue toward LGBTQIA+ inclusion. As part of Common Goal’s Play Proud initiative, Ballard FC will work to make communities and stadiums safer for LGBTQ+ people.

The team will host a Pride Night on July 8 when one of the activities surrounding its match is co-hosting a workshop to provide youth soccer coaches and administrators with training and resources to create inclusive spaces.

The Starting XI, Rough & Tumble and Ballard FC’s pledges come at a pivotal moment in efforts to counter attacks on LGBTQIA+ people. On Tuesday, hairdresser Ashley Burton, a Black transgender woman from Atlanta who was shot and killed, became at least the ninth trans or gender-nonconforming person to suffer a violent death this year, according to a list by Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents.

More than 470 anti-LGBTQIA+ bills were introduced in statehouses across the country in 2023, according to the Human Rights Campaign. And the HRC notes 19 states currently ban youths from playing on sports teams aligning with their gender identity while more than 190 of the bills introduced directly target trans rights — the highest number in a single year to date.

A Kansas law that will go into effect July 1 permits what the HRC has categorized as genital examinations on student athletes to ensure trans girls aren’t competing on teams aligned with their gender identity. Trans boys in the state, however, are not restricted under the new law referred to as the Fairness in Women’s Sport Act.

“We get to join a movement and just be a tiny part to do what we can in our community,” said Ballard FC co-founder Sam Zisette, who attended the event at Rough & Tumble to support the Starting XI. “I hope people understand that when they buy a ticket or a sponsor joins our sponsorship group or you buy a jersey online, 1% of everything is going toward Common Goal. It’s not, ‘Oh, cool, Ballard FC or Lu Barnes or Rough & Tumble is doing this thing, that’s great.’ By participating in that, you’re a part of the change. There’s empowerment that comes with that.”

Jen Barnes, the Rough & Tumble founder, agreed and didn’t hesitate to have her business make the pledge despite not having been open a year.

“So far we’re doing really well so I think it’ll be a pretty significant contribution, which I’m excited about,” Barnes said. “We see on a daily basis that whenever somebody invests in women’s sports, they reap the benefits 10-times over. It is profitable and that’s one of the things that we’re here to show everybody, too. Not just making women’s sports accessible, but investing in women’s sports is a strong business idea.”