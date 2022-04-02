The Reign got the Rose. Portland got the Thorns.

Rose Lavelle scored in the 74th minute as OL Reign made it stand up to beat the Thorns in Portland 1-0 on Saturday night at Providence Park.

The win put the Reign at 2-0-1 in the National Women’s Soccer League’s season-opening Challenger Cup tournament.

The Reign and Thorns are tied atop the West Division with seven points. The Reign have a game in hand.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce had the clean sheet in goal for the Reign, who are off until April 14 when the host the San Diego Wave FC.

Baseball

• Jack Smith went 4 for 4 with a double, but Washington State (9-17, 1-10 Pac-12) was thumped by visiting Utah 10-3

• California Baptist (17-7, 6-4 WAC) walked off with a win against visiting Seattle U by scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth for an 8-7 win. Shane Jamison 4 for 5 with an RBI for the Redhawks (7-15, 5-5).

• AJ Guerrero was 2 for 4 with an RBI as visiting Arizona won its second game of the series 6-2 against Washington (14-12, 6-5 Pac-12).

Hockey

• Jaydon Dureau’s third goal was the game winner in the third period as the Portland Winterhawks beat the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 5-4. Conner Roulette had a goal and an assist for the T-birds.

• Jackson Berezowski scored the game winner in the second period as the visiting Everett Silvertips beat the Tri-City Americans 2-1.

Rowing

• The Washington men’s rowing team won all eight of its races Saturday morning on Montlake Cut, competing against either Oregon State and Stanford in six of those eight.

• The sixth-ranked Seattle Pacific women placed third in the two featured NCAA Division II races Saturday while two Falcons four-oared crews won their events at the FIRA Championships on Cooper Creek at Sarasota, Florida.

Softball

• Carley Nance was 3 for 3 with two homers and six RBI as Seattle U (21-14, 7-2 WAC) finished a sweep of visiting Dixie State 7-0. The Redhawks have won five of their last six.

• Baylee Klingler hit two home runs, one a grand slam, driving in five runs, as No. 11 Washington (21-10, 3-5 Pac-12) won its second consecutive game against No. 19 Arizona (19-12, 0-8) on the road 7-5.

Tennis

• No. 15 UCLA cruised past the visiting Washington State women 6-1.