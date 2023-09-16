If OL Reign miss out on earning a bye in the NWSL postseason, they’ll likely lament their performance against the rival Portland Thorns FC in 2023.

The visiting Reign fell 2-0 to their Cascadia rival Saturday night at Providence Park for their second loss to Portland in as many tries this league season and now trail the Thorns by five points in the league standings.

Hina Sugita and Morgan Weaver each scored in the first half for the Thorns (9-5-5, 32 points), who took over the top spot in the league standings.

The Reign (8-8-3, 27) were looking to win their third match in a row but instead were shut out by the Thorns, with goalkeeper Bella Bixby making three saves to record the clean sheet.

Portland had eight shots on goal to the Reign’s three.

The Reign slipped to fifth in the league standings, getting passed by NJ/NY Gotham FC.

NJ/NY (8-5-6, 30) got two goals Esther González Rodríguez in the second half and beat the Washington Spirit 2-0 Saturday to earn three points and move into a tie for second with the San Diego Wave (9-3-7, 30), who lost 2-1 to the Kansas City Current at home.

The Spirit (6-5-8, 26) hold the sixth and final playoff spot.

The North Carolina Courage (8-6-4, 28) can move into the second spot alone with a road win over the Orlando Pride on Sunday.

Six teams make the NWSL playoffs. The top two teams receive a first-round bye in the playoffs and the higher seeds host until the championship match, which will be played in San Diego.

The Reign have three regular-season games left. They will host the North Carolina Courage on Oct. 1 and the Washington Spirit on Oct. 6 before finishing at the Chicago Red Stars on Oct. 15.

