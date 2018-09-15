U.S. national team stars Megan Rapinoe and Allie Long aided the Reign's attack, which gave it a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute. But Seattle couldn't hold on, losing to Portland for the second time in as many weeks.

PORTLAND — The Portland Thorns defeated the Seattle Reign, 2-1, in the semifinal round of the NWSL playoffs at Providence Park in Portland on Saturday afternoon.

The meeting came just over a week after the two teams faced off in their NWSL regular-season finale, where Portland earned a 3-1 victory in front of its home crowd.

The Reign’s starting lineup received a boost on Saturday, as both Allie Long and Megan Rapinoe returned to the field after missing Seattle’s previous loss to Portland. They both aided an attack that tested Portland’s defense early and often, firing 13 shots and earning six corner kicks in the first half. Seattle forward Jasmyne Spencer drove home the game’s first goal, redirecting a free-kick attempt that deflected off the crossbar to give the Reign a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute.

Seattle’s lead was short-lived, as Thorns forward Tobin Heath wiped out the deficit in the 43rd minute, charging past Seattle’s back line and sliding in Portland’s first goal from the corner of the six-yard box.

Despite the flurry of offensive activity, the first half belonged to the keepers. Reign goalkeeper Lydia Williams thwarted a series of Portland threats in the 18th minute, denying what seemed to be an inevitable goal for the Thorns. Williams scrambled across the net to block three shot attempts from Tobin Heath, Midge Purce and Caitlin Foord all in a frantic six seconds.

The damage done by Seattle’s attack in the first half could have been worse if not for the fingertips of Thorns goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, who dove, leaped and slid around the box to bat away several Seattle threats and keep Portland from falling deeper into a first-half hole.

The Thorns appeared to gain the lead in the 69th minute, when Heath knocked home another goal in front of an elated section of Thorns supporters — dubbed the Rose City Riveters — but the goal was called back after Heath was ruled offside.

Just seven minute later, Portland would break through again and earn the lead that proved to be final. Forward Christine Sinclair delivered an arching cross that met the forehead of midfielder Lindsey Horan, who sent the ball off the post and trickling into the net.

With the win, Portland heads to the NWSL championship game on a six-game unbeaten streak. The Thorns have not lost since an August 5 road game against the North Carolina Courage. The Thorns could meet the Courage again in the championship, as North Carolina faces the Chicago Red Stars in the other semifinal match on September 18.

No matter who awaits the Thorns in the title game, Portland will be playing in front of their home crowd again as Providence Park hosts the championship on September 22.