OL Reign reportedly inked another blockbuster signing Tuesday in bringing forward Tobin Heath to Seattle. The Equalizer first reported the deal and Tyler Greever, a WHAS11 broadcaster, confirmed via Racing Louisville, which owned Heath’s NWSL rights.

Racing traded the forward to the Reign for $50,000 in allocation money and two late-round picks in the 2023 draft.

Heath, 34, hasn’t featured in an NWSL match since 2019 when she played for the Portland Thorns FC. She helped the Cascadia rival win their 2017 league title but opted out of the 2020 Challenge Cup due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. international last played for English side Arsenal in the Women’s Super League. Heath suffered a hamstring injury during training, missing the bulk of the season, and had her contract dissolved in April.

Heath joins Kim Little, a midfielder who also played for Arsenal, as splashy signings for the Reign. Little left the NWSL in 2016 as the league’s leading scorer with 32 goals and 16 assists.

Little’s loan from Arsenal was announced in late May, but her arrival was delayed until possibly this week due to obtaining her visa.

“It’s been approved, and we’re hoping to have her in the market in the next week,” Reign coach Laura Harvey said of Little on Friday.