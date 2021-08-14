Victoria Pickett was all alone.

Set up on the right side of OL reign’s defense as Kansas City prepared to take a free kick from about 25-yards out in the 73rd minute of a tied match, Pickett didn’t seem like a factor OL Reign needed to be worried about.

KC’s set play created a shot for Hailie Mace, but it ricocheted off a Reign defender, bouncing straight to Pickett. Left one-on-one with the goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi, Pickett faced a difficult angle to score from.

She kept her composure, slotting home at Bouhaddi’s near post to give Kansas City a 1-0 lead. KC never surrendered it, and the Reign’s three-game winning streak ground to a halt against the team at the bottom of the NWSL table. It’s Kansas City’s first win of the season.

Despite scoring five goals in its last outing, Saturday saw a slow start for the Reign, who struggled to break through the Kansas City midfield for most of the first half.

The Reign’s potent attack took a blow pretty early. A rough challenge by Kiki Pickett in the 27th minute sent Eugenie Le Sommer to the ground, and despite receiving treatment on the sideline, she was subbed off for Tziarra King. Pickett was shown a yellow card for her troubles.

The rest of the first half went without much incident, though Reign center back Alanna Cook did pick up a yellow card in extra time of the first half after committing a tactical foul

Lacking rhythm, with the injury delays and playing with a player down, the Reign simply couldn’t generate much offense. The team sent in 16 crosses and took 12 shots but failed to put a shot on goal until extra time of the second half.

Part of the Reign’s struggles came from the Kansas City game plan. KC switched to a diamond midfield, with emphasis on putting pressure on the creative players in the Reign midfield. Jess Fishlock wasn’t able to control the match like she did against Houston, and Dzenifer Marozsan was under constant pressure, eventually exiting the game in the 76th minute after another challenge seemed to injure her right knee.

While the Reign offense failed to generate good chances, the defense didn’t look steady either. KC striker Kristen Hamilton caused problems for most of the match, taking six shots on her own and putting two on target.

Kansas City just kept scrapping too. Even with the Reign dominating possession, holding 58.3% of the ball, KC won more duels and more tackles, all while taking more shots and putting more on goal.

The loss knocks the Reign out of the last playoff spot, though they get a shot at the league leaders next week as they return to Cheney Stadium to take on Gotham FC.