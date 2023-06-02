Jayda Evans
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Cascadia derby between OL Reign and Portland Thorns FC is set for Saturday evening at Lumen Field. The rivalry is part of eventful day where one ticket also gives entry to the Sounders derby against the Portland Timbers kicking off at 1:30 p.m. This will be the Reign’s 35th all-time meeting against the Thorns through all competitions, an NWSL record for a pair of teams.

The details:
Reign (5-3-1) vs. Thorns (4-1-4)
Time/Place: 5 p.m. at Lumen Field in Seattle
TV: CBS Sports Network and TSN+ in Canada

Radio: None

Series history: The Reign lead the all-time series 14-12-8 since 2013

Stat watch: The Reign’ coach’s Laura Harvey will become the first to coach in 200 regular-season NWSL matches Saturday. She’s the winningest coach in league history in regular-season matches at (92-59-48 overall, 73-42-36 with the Reign). Harvey also coached the Utah Royals FC from 2018-2019.

