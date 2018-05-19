In a match that saw several yellow cards, neither team manages a goal.

Seattle Reign FC ended up in a defensive stalemate against the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday night.

The final result was a draw, 0-0, at Memorial Stadium.

“We battled very hard all the way until the end,” Seattle coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “At the beginning of the game, the first 30 minutes, we looked very sharp and had some good opportunities. We didn’t score, but it’s good that we keep finding those opportunities.”

The match grew testier between the teams as it progressed. Three Chicago players (Nikki Stanton, Kathleen Naughton and Sarah Gorden) and Seattle defender Kristen McNabb were issued yellow cards.

“Chicago is a blue-collar team where they’re just rough and get the job done,” Seattle goalkeeper Lydia Williams said. “You add the element of rain in there and it just becomes more of a physical battle. A lot of the game was probably played in the middle … both of us had chances to set paces, but a stalemate at the end of the day is a good indication of how the game went.”

A driving rain started about 15 minutes into the game and didn’t stop until about 15 minutes remained.

Chicago covered Reign striker Megan Rapinoe well throughout the match. She had five shots on goal. The best was a 20-yard bullet that Red Stars goalie Alyssa Naeher tipped over the cross bar in the 68th minute.

“Tonight was one of our more disciplined defensive efforts,” Chicago coach Rory Dames said.

Naeher had four saves on 10 shots. Williams, playing her first game with Seattle as she returned from Australian national-team duty, also had four saves but on 11 shots.

“They were very dangerous after restarts,” Andonovski said. “At the same time, we defended well and Lydia stepped up big time. I’m happy with our mentality and our performance but not the result.”

The Red Stars are winless in their past six matches, tying five times. The Red Stars’ last victory was April 18.

Chicago (2-2-6) is one of three teams yet to lose on the road this season (1-0-4), along with North Carolina and Utah.

Seattle (4-1-2) plays its next two games on the road at Houston (Wednesday) and New Jersey (Saturday).