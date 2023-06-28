The lineups and locations have changed but one thing has been a constant for OL Reign — they aren’t giving up goals in Challenge Cup competitions.

Portland is the latest to wilt before the Reign defense. The Bold (3-0-1) used a second-half goal Wednesday to hand the Thorns FC their first loss of the season at Providence Park, second overall in the tournament.

Reign keeper Laurel Ivory had two saves in second-half stoppage time to preserve the shutout. She has two clean sheets in the Challenge Cup, helping the Reign take a commanding lead of the West Division with 10 points.

“With the amount of changes and players coming in who’ve not started before or got their first 90 minutes, it was an exceptional thing to do here,” Reign coach Laura Harvey said of the road win. “It’s a very tough place to play, especially when you’re the Reign. We defended really well. We were solid.”

The NWSL split its 12 teams into three groups to play a double round-robin for the in-season tournament. The three group winners and highest-placed runner-up will advance to the semifinal round on Sept. 6. The Challenge Cup final is Sept. 9

Elyse Bennett created the game’s lone scoring play. She earned a free kick by being fouled outside the box, slamming to the turf and needing bandages for a broken nail. But the forward was in position for the set play in the 55th minute, beating Portland defender Meghan Klingenberg to the ball to bump a header past keeper Shelby Ann Hogan.

“It’s actually kind of funny because we always talk about this at training and everyone always [says] you never break a nail and they’re so long,” Bennett said. “It’s my natural nail and when they do break, it’s pretty tragic, so that was sad and unfortunate, but life goes on. … I saw Kling drifting inside toward our wall, so I knew I’d be open and Alyssa [Malonson] just hit me a perfect ball. I’m glad I could finish.”

Bennett had an earlier goal in the 43rd minute waved off due to an offside call. VAR spotted the former Washington State star making her run toward goal a nanosecond too early to receive a pass from teammate Veronica Latsko.

Reign forward McKenzie Weinert had the only shot on goal in the opening half. The former Washington standout had a soft, right-footed chance off a free kick sequence that settled into the hands of Hogan in first-half stoppage time.

Weinert is from the Portland area and received her first professional start before family and friends.

“I’ve been coming here all my life,” Weinert said of the stadium. “To share that moment with my family, it meant everything, so that was awesome.”

Ivory had a diving save in the 52nd minute that stunned the 16,252 people in attendance. Portland forward Olivia Moultrie dribbled to space deep outside the box and powered a shot to the upper left corner that Ivory denied.

Moultrie had another attempt in second-half stoppage time that required a gutsy save from Ivory and quick thinking to stop a header on the ensuing corner kick.

“I don’t want it to sound bad when I say it’s sort of expected,” Harvey said. “We see it every day. We see these [keepers] do these things every day, so we’re not surprised by it, we’re just really glad and happy for them that they get to show it on this stage. That’s fantastic.”

The win is a payback of sorts for the Reign. The side lost 2-0 to Portland in a regular-season game at Lumen Field earlier this month.

Portland (1-2) had a string of 10 unbeaten matches at Providence Park through all competitions this season.

The Reign will return to Lumen to host Racing Louisville on Saturday at Lumen.

“It’s a really important game for us on the weekend,” Harvey said. “The Challenge Cup, we made a very conscious decision before the ball was kicked that we were going to give a load of people minutes, we were going to make sure we rotated the group, we were going to make sure we rotated goalkeepers. We’ve played four games and have not conceded a goal. We’ve shown we have true depth on our roster and we’ve got to go and show that again on Saturday.”

