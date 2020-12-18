A profile story in French caused a stir among OL Reign fans this week.

Tony Parker, a French point guard who helped the San Antonio Spurs win four NBA titles, was featured in Le Monde — a French newspaper — regarding his whereabouts since retiring from the league last year. Weaving from skiing to basketball, Parker said he plans to open a private airline terminal in Florida and wants to move the Reign from Washington to Miami.

“The media will be even more interested when the pairs’ current project materializes: The construction of a private terminal in Florida and a move,” Parker said as translated from French. “We want to transfer the female franchise (OL Reign) from Seattle to Miami.”

The Reign are based in Tacoma and news of relocating was a surprise to the club’s front office. The National Women’s Soccer League team issued a statement Friday morning that read, in part, “Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies that it has any plans to relocate the club from its current home in the Pacific Northwest.”

OL Groupe, which is based in Lyon, France, became a majority owner of the Reign in December 2019. It also owns Olympique Lyonnais, the matriarch club to the Reign.

Parker became a minority owner of the Reign through his minority investment in OL Groupe. Parker’s comments could carry weight as Parker is reportedly an option to succeed OL Groupe president Jean-Michel Aulas.

“As all are aware, the growth of women’s soccer in the United States is accelerating at an increasing pace, leading to Olympique Lyonnais being approached from time-to-time to move OL Reign to other cities, which can provide a stadium consistent with OL’s ambitions for OL Reign,” the Reign’s release read. “It is also true that some Olympique Lyonnais executive members have projects in the Miami area (and in other US cities as well). However, those initiatives have no impact on OL’s plans for the future of OL Reign.”

Olympique Lyonnais plans to build a new training center for the Reign in Tacoma and the U.S. club is negotiating to continue playing at Cheney Stadium until a new soccer-specific facility is constructed. The Reign played two matches at Cheney Stadium last fall during the truncated NWSL season.

“OL continues to believe in the Seattle-Tacoma market, as it features a strong economic, cultural, and sporting environment which will support and enhance the development of OL Reign,” the club’s statement read.