One thing is certain after the Cascadia derby: Even in the early morning, without fans and on a neutral field and nearly 1,000 miles away from its usual location, a match between OL Reign and Portland Thorns FC is still intense.

The 2020 edition was part of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup and ended in a scoreless draw Monday morning at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah.

The goalless match — played with fans only visible on massive live streaming screens due to the global coronavirus pandemic — is a first since May 2016 and just the second scoreless draw in the seven-year series, but moves the Reign’s unbeaten streak against the Thorns to four. The outcome also kept the Reign from finishing last in the eight-team tournament, avoiding a matchup with the two-time defending NWSL champion NC Courage in the knockout rounds.

The Reign’s seeding and schedule for the quarterfinals will be determined after the Courage play Sky Blue FC. As of Monday afternoon, the Reign (1-1-2) were third in NWSL standings with five points.

“We knew we just didn’t want to lose and that’s the type of game that you saw,” Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock said via live streaming video provided by NWSL. “We have to add something more to our game and we know that. …That’s the next level we have to go to.”

Fishlock made her tournament debut in the 73rd minute. She missed the three previous preliminary-round matches due to a lower right leg pain. The injury suffered during training stalled her comeback from a torn ACL that happened in a match in June 2019.

Prior to the injury, Fishlock was the league’s Player of the Month for June. The honor was because she scored three goals and had one assist for her club in her return from helping Olympique Lyonnais win the UEFA Champions League in May 2019.

Fishlock picked up where she left off, although out of position at the striker slot Monday. She still worked the midfield to serve teammate Taylor Smith a through ball in the 81st minute that could’ve been a statement goal. But Smith was flagged offside.

“Our whole plan this tournament was to not rush me into the games (especially) on turf,” Fishlock said of the artificial field via live streaming video provided by NWSL. “It was just about getting minutes at the right time and coming in at (forward) was about being tactical. We wanted to be able to put a little bit more pressure higher up.”

But, in not wanting to lose, the Reign instead was again pinned back in front of their own goal for seemingly majority of the game. Yet, the stats show an even match in Portland having a slight edge in shots on-target (4-3) and 54.9 percent possession of the ball.

Thorns midfielder Raquel Rodriguez had the strongest attempts when she sent straight-on shots at Reign keeper Michelle Betos in the 70th and 89th minute. Betos, who was in goal for the last goalless match, finished with four saves.

“At this point we’re struggling to put the ball in the back of the net,” Thorns striker Christine Sinclair said via video live streaming provided by NWSL of her team, which hasn’t won a match in the tournament. “Some of our strikers can hit the ball so well and they seem a little hesitant to pull the trigger and our final third execution in terms of crosses was not good enough. There were a few times where we had more numbers than (Reign) in the box but we managed to find their goal keeper behind the net. At this level, it’s not good enough.”

Through 40 minutes of the opening, the Thorns were 5-1 in shot attempts but nearly split with ball possession. The Reign didn’t become a real threat in scoring until first-half stoppage time when Sofia Huerta and Smith had near-chances outside the box.

Huerta, an offseason trade pickup from the Houston Dash, made her Reign debut Monday. She suffered a right hamstring injury during training.

“I felt good mentally and physically,” Huerta said. “I maybe could’ve gotten a goal or two and our team could’ve finished some opportunities. We finish opportunities in practice all the time, we need to get them going in the games.”

With Fishlock capping the return of last season’s injury-plagued roster that included Betos (Achilles) and Taylor (knee) among others, Reign coach Farid Benstiti said his new problem is settling on a starting lineup headed into the knockout rounds. Despite injuries, the Reign advanced to the postseason and lost in stoppage time to the Courage in 2019.

“It’s a good problem for me,” he said. “I have choices.”