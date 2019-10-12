Despite holding the lead for most of the second half, Reign FC settled for a 2-2 draw on the road against the Orlando Pride on Saturday to close out the regular season.

Reign FC (10-6-8) finished in fourth place in the NWSL standings. The club will face the top-seeded North Carolina Courage in the playoff semifinals in Cary, N.C., next Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Darian Jenkins scored her fourth goal of the season for the Reign and Jodie Taylor notched her fifth.

Junior hockey

Gage Goncalves scored midway through overtime to give the Everett Silvertips a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds at Angel of the Winds Arena. Dustin Wolf made 35 saves for Everett (5-3-0-0). Roddy Ross made 24 saves for Seattle (2-5-0-0).

Women’s soccer

Leahi Manthei had a goal and two assists as Seattle U routed New Mexico State 5-0 at Championship Field. Jessie Ray, Holly Rothering, Kelsey Crosby and Gabe Jillings also had goals for the Redhawks (7-6-2, 3-0-1 WAC).

• Makena Rietz had a goal and an assist as host Seattle Pacific shut out Simon Fraser 4-0. Megan Moore had two assists for the Falcons (6-5-0, 4-1-0 GNAC). Sophia Chilczuk, Sierra Smith and Toni Miranda also scored.

Men’s soccer

Shantik Bedrosian converted a penalty kick with less than 13 minutes remaining to give visiting Montana State Billings a 1-0 victory over Seattle Pacific (2-6-1, 1-3-0 GNAC), which lost for the fourth time in five outings.

• Josh Atencio and Danny Robles each scored in second-half stoppage time as the Tacoma Defiance (7-19-6) beat Colorado Springs 2-0 at Cheney Stadium.

Volleyball

Seattle U lost to Missouri Kansas City 25-19, 23-25, 17-25, 25-16, 15-10. Eve Kerschenabaum and Rachel Stark each had 17 kills for the Redhawks (10-10, 1-5 WAC).

• No. 2 Western Washington swept visiting Seattle Pacific 25-14, 25-8, 25-7, sending the Falcons to 5-11, 2-6 GNAC.

Women’s golf

Washington State was tied for eighth place after the second round of the Stanford Intercollegiate. Jiye Ham (72) was tied for 33rd at 4-over 146.

Cross country

Seattle Pacific’s Dania Holmberg finished fifth in the women’s 6-kilometer race in 22:01.5 at the Western Washington Classic.