Reign FC picked up forward Sofia Huerta, the leading scorer with the Houston Dash last season, in a trade announced Monday.

Besides the rights to Huerta, who had five goals and four assists with the Dash in 2019, the Reign also got the rights to defender Amber Brooks. In exchange, the Regin sent forward Shea Groom, defender Megan Oyster and a conditional second-round draft choice in the 2022 NWSL college draft to the Dash.

Huerta, 27, played 2,079 minutes last season and is currently playing for Sydney FC in the Australian W-League.

Brooks, 29, returns to the Reign after being traded to Houston after the 2015 season. Brooks played one season in Seattle and scored one goal. In 2019, Brooks played every minute of all 24 NWSL regular-season matches, one of just four players in the league to do so. Brooks is currently playing for W-League side Adelaide United.

EWU WOMEN

• Northern Arizona (11-9, 8-3 Big Sky) scored a 70-62 road victory over Eastern Washington (2-17, 1-9) by going on a 14-4 run the final five minutes of the game. Khiarica Rasheed had 16 points and nine rebounds for the winners. Grace Kirscher had 17 points for the Eagles while Kennedy Dickie had 16 points and 14 rebounds.

OBIT

• Bob Spiwak, a well-known freelance golf writer in the Northwest and the co-founder of the Northwest Golf Media Association, died recently at his home in Mazama, Wash. He was 85. His writing over the years appeared in Golfweek, Pacific Northwest Golfer and Cybergolf.com.