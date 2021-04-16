TACOMA — The OL Reign made its season debut at home Friday night with a 0-0 draw against the Houston Dash at a partially filled Cheney Stadium.
The Reign had an 11-8 advantage in shots, including 4-3 in shots on target. Each National Women’s Soccer League club had four corner kicks.
The Reign returns to action Wednesday night against the Portland Thorns at Providence Park in Portland.
