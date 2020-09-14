The Reign will have to wait even longer to play their first match of the NWSL ‘Fall Series,’ as their match against the Portland Thorns which was set for Tuesday, Sept. 15 in Portland was postponed until Sept. 30 due to ongoing air quality concerns in the Pacific Northwest. The match had been postponed once already due to the wildfire smoke, but the air quality has remained unhealthy.

The Reign’s return to the field is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 26 in Utah against the Royals FC.