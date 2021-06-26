The New Jersey/New York Gotham FC scored a 3-0 win against OL Reign on Saturday at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

It was the fourth loss in the past five games for the Reign (2-4-1).

The series between the two clubs usually doesn’t see this much scoring.

The last three matches saw just two goals.

Ifeoma Onumonu, off an assist from Midge Purce, scored in the 37th minute for the Gotham (3-1-2), with Purce (60th) and Domi Richardson (85th) adding goals.

Up next, the Reign is at Houston on Friday.

Hydroplanes

• For the first time since 2019, the unlimited hydroplanes were racing as the first heats in Guntersville, Alabama, were contested. Two drivers from Kent, Corey Peabody and Jeff Bernard, won in the Pinnacle Peak Consulting and the Miss HomeStreet, respectively. It was Peabody’s first heat win.

Baseball

• The Albuquerque Isotopes scored three runs over the final two innings, beating the visiting Tacoma Rainiers 5-4 on a walk-off sacrifice fly. Cal Raleigh was 1 for 4 for Tacoma with an RBI.