TUKWILA — Often playing like a team in midseason form, the Reign used crisp passing and smart defending to defeat Mexico’s Club America 3-1 Saturday at Starfire Sports.

The international scrimmage is the debut of a new partnership with the Reign’s sister team, Olympique Lyonnais in France, and Club America. The organizations aim to form a three-pronged network where they’ll share knowledge and resources from front-office staffs, recruitment, scouting, training techniques and structures around youth academies.

Reign forward Tziarra King received a perfect cross in the box from Veronica Latsko to volley the opening goal into the net in the 11th minute. Club America defender Kim Rodriguez was tagged with an own goal in first-half stoppage time for a poor clearance that keeper Itzel Gonzalez couldn’t collect before rolling across the line.

“I just stuck my foot out and boom, it went into the back of the net,” King said. “We’re excited for the partnership. Anytime you can have a link up between clubs, especially women’s sports clubs, it’s really exciting and being able to play competition from across the world … it was a good kind of first game for us this year to see where we’re at.”

McKenzie Weinert, a nonroster invitee from the University of Washington, completed the scoring with a breakaway goal in the 89th minute for the Reign. She celebrated in a cloud of yellow smoke set off by Club America supporters’ minutes earlier, but most of the 2,666 in attendance were cheering for the Reign.

“It happened so fast,” Weinert said. “It meant the world just to get my first few minutes and have the people I care about most [in the stands]. It was a really great moment.”

Reign keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce was called into service in the 27th minute for a clean save. Club America quickly sent another chance into the box, but the ball hit the cross bar in the 29th minute and was cleared by the Reign defense.

Tullis-Joyce’s rapid reflexes were needed in the 40th minute when back-to-back attempts were made, diving to tip away a screamer from distance.

Reign coach Laura Harvey made five changes to the lineup at halftime, another three in the 63rd minute, two in the 75th minute and one in the 86th to get a full look at her roster. The NWSL isn’t stopping play for the FIFA women’s World Cup this summer, forcing teams to make do without their stars.

Club America was able to pull one back in the 74th minute when a deflection helped Kiana Palacios slip an attempt past reserve keeper Laurel Ivory.

The Reign had eight players called up for their national teams to participate in the SheBelieves Cup and Pinatar Cup. U.S. women’s national team players in defenders Alana Cook, Sofia Huerta and Emily Sonnett, midfielder Rose Lavelle and forward Megan Rapinoe helped the side win a fourth consecutive title with a 2-1 win against Brazil in Texas on Wednesday. None of the Americans was available for selection Saturday.

Reign midfielder Quinn and forward Jordyn Huitema represented Canada in the tournament. Quinn was available as a sub and entered the match in the 75th minute. Huitema wasn’t present.

Jess Fishlock joined her Welsh national team for the Pinatar Cup. The team placed second in the round-robin tournament in Spain. Fishlock subbed on at the break for the Reign and rotated off for Quinn.

“When we have the opportunity to train as a collective with that group, it’s really important that we educate them and integrate them into what it could look like without the internationals,” Harvey said. “This was the end of the international period for us, hence why only Jess and Quinn were seen [Saturday]. It was nice to get some minutes for them, but honest it was about seeing what the team looks like without them. From that perspective, it was worthwhile.”

The Reign and Club America met last season in the semifinals of the Women’s Cup in Kentucky. The Mexican side scored in the 60th minute but King equalized in the 79th minute and midfielder Olivia Van der Jagt had the winning goal 10 minutes later. The Reign advanced to the final and won the Women’s Cup championship.

The Reign open their NWSL season on the road March 26 against the Washington Spirit. The home-opener is April 15 at Lumen Field against the San Diego Wave. The Reign are the defending league Supporters’ Shield winners.