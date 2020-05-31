The OL Reign announced Sunday it was headed to train in Missoula, Montana, in preparation for the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup.

The Challenge Cup is a 25-match tournament, which begins June 27 in Salt Lake City, in lieu of a 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Reign are training in Montana because the team is based in Pierce County, which is still in Phase 1 of the state’s “Safe Start Washington” plan, and that phase does not allow for group training. The team said it will stay in Montana until three days before the tournament starts.

“The situation in our state forced us to cultivate multiple options for preseason training outside of Tacoma. Our initial plan had been to travel to Utah for training camp, as what Utah offered was incredible, and (Utah Royals owner) Dell Loy Hansen’s generosity was tremendous,” OL Reign CEO Bill Predmore said. “Despite the very compelling opportunity in Utah, late last week we made the decision to hold our training camp in Missoula, Montana, as the unique combination of elements will provide the best and safest possible experience for our players and staff.”

The Reign also announced their roster for the training camp, which has 32 players, 24 under contract. Among the players listed were Megan Rapinoe, Jess Fishlock and Allie Long.