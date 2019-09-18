The Reign FC’s match against the Utah Royals on Wednesday night was postponed.
A release from the Reign said that the rainfall over the past few days made the field at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma “unfit for play.”
No date was announced for a makeup game.
High-school football
• The Associated Press state football poll was not released Wednesday as there wasn’t enough voters. The AP requires 10 voters for the poll.
