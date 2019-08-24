The Reign FC, which continues to fight for one of the last two playoff spots in the National Women’s Soccer League, lost to the North Carolina Courage 1-0 on Saturday afternoon in Cary, N.C.

Lynn Williams scored the game’s only goal in the 82nd minute on an assist from Crystal Dunn.

The Reign sit in fifth place in the NWSL standings, a point back of fourth-place Utah and two points back of third-place Chicago. The top four teams make the playoffs.

The Reign are off next week. It hosts Orlando on Sept. 7.