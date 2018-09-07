Seattle will return to Portland on Sept. 15 for a NWSL semifinal match.

The Seattle Reign hopes this wasn’t a playoff preview.

The Reign wrapped up the National Women’s Soccer League regular season with a 3-1 loss to the host Portland Thorns on Friday night.

The loss handed the league’s second seed to the Thorns (12-6-6, 42 points) and it gave them the right to host the third-seeded Reign (11-5-8, 41) on Sept. 15 at noon in a semifinal match that will be broadcast on Lifetime.

The top-seeded North Carolina Courage (16-1-6, 54) will host the Chicago Red Stars (9-4-10, 37) in the other semifinal.

The championship match is also scheduled for Portland’s Providence Park on Sept. 22 at 1:30 p.m.

The Reign took an early lead as Jess Fishlock scored in the fourth minute.

The Thorns got the equalizer in the 30th minute as Lindsey Horan scored from the top of the box. Portland made it 2-1 in the 49th minute with a goal from Tobin Heath.

Horan scored in the 82nd minute to put the game out of reach.

UW survives

Kara Bajema had 22 kills and Samantha Dreschsel added a career-high 20 more as No. 12 Washington (4-1) survived Dayton’s rally for a 25-19, 27-25, 24-26, 23-25, 17-15 win at the Panther Invitational in Pittsburgh.

Bajema added 10 digs for the Huskies. Ella May Powell had 46 assists, and Shayne McPherson contributed 24 digs.

UW will play host Pittsburgh on Saturday at 11 a.m. and Kennesaw State at 4 p.m. It’s the first doubleheader of the season for the Huskies.

More Volleyball

• No. 23 Washington State (5-0) beat visiting McNeese State 25-17, 25-17, 25-15 behind the nine kills of McKenna Woodford.

• Seattle U came up with a 21-25, 25-22, 25-19, 23-15, 15-10 win over UC Riverside at the Sacramento State Invitational. Freshman Sofia Sanchez had 13 kills for the Redhawks (4-3), and Maja Stojanovic added 10 kills and 10 blocks.

College soccer

• The Washington women improved to 3-2-1 with a 2-1 win over visiting UC Irvine. Pascale Dumesnil and Olivia Van der Jagt scored for the Huskies, and Ameera Hussen had an assist.

• The No. 23 Washington men’s team beat visiting Cal State Northridge 2-1. Kyle Coffee and Joey Parish scored for the Huskies (4-1), who host No. 14 Akron on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Johnny Rodriguez scored for CSUN.

Golf

• Tom Sovay of The GC at Redmond Ridge won the Pacific Northwest Senior PGA Professional Championship in Molalla, Ore. Sovay birdied the last hole to win by a stroke.