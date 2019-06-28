SANDY, Utah — Jessica Fishlock and Ifeoma Onumonu scored first-half goals as the Reign FC defeated the Utah Royals 2-0 at Rio Tinto Stadium for the Reign’s second straight road victory.

Fishlock scored a goal in the 30th minute, bisecting the Utah (5-3-2, 17 points) back line and finishing on the right side. It was her third goal in three games.

Onumonu scored in the 35th minute. Fishlock passed to a wide-open Onumonu in the box and she finished with authority.

Goalkeeper Casey Murphy had big saves for the Reign (4-1-5, 17 points) in the 70th minute and in stoppage time.

The Reign moved into second place in the National Women’s Soccer League standings.

Fishlock was injured in the second half and subbed out.