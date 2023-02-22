OL Reign announced Wednesday that it signed Brazilian midfielder Luany to an international roster spot through the 2025 season.

Luany joins the Reign from Grêmio FBPA of Série A1 in exchange for a transfer fee, which included Allocation Money.

“I am very excited to play for OL Reign and take on this new challenge in the NWSL,” Luany said. “I know this is one of the most competitive leagues in the world, so I’m ready to bring my skills and help the team as much as I can.”

The 20-year-old made seven starts in nine appearances for Grêmio during the 2022 season, scoring three goals, the second most for the club and the youngest player in the league to score at least three goals.

Luany represented the ational team during the 2022 South American Under-20 Women’s Football Championship.

Golf

• Robert Galligan was the top Husky finisher at The Prestige in La Quinta, California, tying for 21st place. Aidan O’Hagan was two shots back and tied for 26th and Patrick Hong was in 29th place.

• Washington State competed in the team competition and finished 12th. Franklin Lydra was the top Cougar, finishing in a tie for 34th.

Hockey

• Ben Hemmerling and Kyan Grouette scored, but the visiting Everett Silvertips lost to the Tri-City American 6-2.