TACOMA — Among a rash of roster moves, the Reign FC shored up its goalkeeping by trading for Sammy Jo Prudhomme, a former Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Year.

The Reign acquired Prudhomme from the Washington Spirit in exchange for midfielder Elise Kellond-Knight.

As a senior at USC, Prudhomme was the top keeper in the Pac-12 as the Trojans won the 2016 NCAA title.

Reign goalkeeper Lydia Williams was placed on the 45-day disabled list with an ankle injury that will require surgery.

The club also announced it has released replacement players Erin Yenney and Maegan Kelly.

The team signed Canadian national team midfielder Rebecca Quinn, who was playing for Paris FC in the French Division 1 Féminine, and defender Schuyler DeBree, who had been playing for AC Sparta Praha in the Czech Republic.