TACOMA — Jess Fishlock had options

Leading the break for OL Reign, with her team up 3-1 just before halftime against the Houston Dash, Fishlock was surrounded by goal scorers.

On her right, she had French forward Eugenie Le Sommer, who had scored in the 35th minute. Or, Fishlock could play in Sofia Huerta, who had space on the left and had already struck home in the 19th minute. Bethany Balcer, who headed in a goal in the sixth minute, led the line in front of Fishlock, hovering between the Dash center backs waiting for someone to slide a pass through for her.

Fishlock decided to call her own number. About 25 yards from the goal with no one near her, the midfielder looked up and struck the ball perfectly, placing it into the top left corner just beyond the reach of Houston goalkeeper Lindsey Harris.

Fishlock’s goal was part of a five-goal, first-half barrage by the OL Reign on Saturday night, as it wrapped up the 5-1 win in just 45 minutes. It’s the team’s third consecutive win, and its fourth in five games as the team has gone from second to the bottom straight into a playoff spot.

Saturday was also the first time the Reign has hit four goals or more since a 4-1 win against Gotham FC in April, 2018. The match also offered a chance to analyze the impact of interim coach Sam Laity. The last time the Dash and the Reign met, he has been installed as the new leader of the team just two hours before a 2-0 loss.

It didn’t take long for the Reign to prove its standing as one of the most in-form team in the NWSL. Balcer, making her first start since July 18, justified her selection quickly, heading home from short range after a looped ball from Fishlock found her near the back post. Thirteen minutes later, Huerta smashed home against an open goal after an extra pass from Le Sommer found her alone at the back post.

Advertising

The Dash clawed a ball back after a shot from Shea Groom glanced off Reign defender Alana Cook, wrong footing Sarah Bouhaddi for an own goal. It was the first score surrendered by the Reign defense in more than 210 minutes, going back to the team’s 3-1 defeat against Chicago Red Stars on July 18. Three of the team’s last four goals conceded have been self inflicted.

But the Reign quickly crushed any hope of a comeback. A goal mouth scramble was turned in by Le Sommer, restoring the team’s two-goal cushion, her third goal in her past two games. Fishlock’s long distance strike made it 4-1 in the 42nd minute, before Balcer secured her brace in the first minute of first half stoppage time.

The second half was merely a formality, as the Reign gave some of its less experienced players a runout and the Dash simply tried to keep the score line respectable.

The Reign hits the road next week, as they head to Kansas City for a 5 p.m. kickoff. Depending on the result between the Orlando Pride and the Chicago Red Stars on Monday, the Reign’s 19 points may be enough to keep them in fifth, one spot above the final playoff spot.