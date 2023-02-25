Most Read Sports Stories
- Russell Wilson’s legacy in Seattle might be irreparable after latest report on Seahawks exit
- Russell Wilson denies report he wanted Seahawks to fire Pete Carroll, John Schneider
- With Bobby Wagner set to be released by Rams, here's what to know about potential for Seahawks reunion
- Mariners excited about potential of Prelander Berroa, picked up in 'worst trade of 2022'
- Mariners' spring training opener showcases why new rules will change baseball for the better
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.