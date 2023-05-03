By
Most Read Sports Stories
- Kraken win a wild one in OT, jump out to 1-0 series lead over Dallas Stars
- NHL announces complete Kraken-Stars playoff schedule
- Kraken-Stars GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch, stream Game 1 in NHL playoffs
- Three thoughts on the Kraken’s Game 1 overtime win against the Stars
- Raucous first period of Kraken's Game 1 win over Stars was one for the NHL history book
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.