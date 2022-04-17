OL Reign wasn’t fast Sunday, but they were effective.

Former University of Washington standout Olivia Van der Jagt had a second-half stoppage-time goal to give the home side a 2-1 win against Angel City FC at Lumen Field. The Challenge Cup victory extends the Reign’s unbeaten streak to five matches and keeps them in position to advance to the tournament’s semifinals as the West Division winner.

The Reign (4-0-1) closes out pool play against the San Diego Wave on Saturday at Torero Stadium in California. The semifinals are slated for May 4.

Should the Reign advance, they’re unable to host at Lumen due to the Sounders FC’s second leg match against Pumas UNAM for the CONCACAF Champions League title. The MLS side is approaching 50,000 tickets sold.

Quinn had a deep, right-footed cross that Ally Watt was able to corral and control to set up the Reign’s opening goal. Watt whipped a left-foot cross to a racing Bethany Balcer just outside the box, the latter sending a right-foot shot past ACFC keeper DiDi Haracic in the 34th minute.

Angel City (0-4-1) equalized in the 83rd minute off a poorly cleared corner kick by the Reign. ACFC forward Jun Endo had an improbable angle for a cross in the box to Simone Charley, who headed home the goal.

Van der Jagt appeared to call for the feed from Lu Barnes, getting turned around midair before looking back to see the attempt got past Haracic for the game-winner.

The Reign scored a NWSL-record three goals in the opening 11 minutes of Thursday’s win against the San Diego Wave. Van der Jagt had an assist in the match.

Sunday’s game was the second against Angel City, an expansion team playing its first NWSL season. ACFC’s roster includes former Reign players Jasmyne Spencer, Dani Weatherholt and Madison Hammond. The trio were part of the gameday lineup, Spencer clogging up the Reign’s offense on the left side as a starting fullback. She was a reserve attacker for the Reign under former coaches Vlatko Andonovski (2018-19) and Farid Benstiti (2020-21).

Hammond subbed on in the 63rd minute.

Reign coach Laura Harvey called on her first-choice starters against Angel City after giving most of the internationals a rest Thursday.

Bold forward Tziarra King (ankle) joined Megan Rapinoe (calf) and Angelina (ankle) on the injured list while Rose Lavelle was out due to illness. King suffered her injury against the Wave.

ACFC was without star Christen Press due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Teammates Katie Cousins (hip), Sarah Gorden (knee), Paige Nielsen (illness) and M.A. Vignola (hip) were also unavailable for selection.