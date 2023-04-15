The wait was worth it.

After more than 90 minutes of scoreless soccer, the OL Reign won in wild fashion over San Diego Wave FC on Saturday at Lumen Field as Olivia Van der Jagt scored in stoppage time to lift the Reign to a dramatic 1-0 victory in front of a home-opener record 9,219 spectators.

The University of Washington and Kentridge High School product connected on her kick in the 95th minute to send the crowd, and her head coach, into hysterics.

“Obviously, getting that late goal was great,” coach Laura Harvey said. “I actually blacked out, and I’ve got no idea who scored.”

The goal was Van der Jagt’s first of the season and comes almost a year after her first career score, a game-winner in the NWSL Challenge Cup against Angel City FC last April 14 that punched the Reign’s ticket to the NWSL Challenge Cup semifinals.

“I feel like it’s just a whirlwind of emotions,” Van der Jagt said. “I feel like it’s how I felt last year too when I scored. It’s so special here on Lumen Field, in front of my family and friends and all the fans that came out to support us on our home opener. I feel like it’s a really cool feeling to do it here.”

The teams combined for 26 total shots, with Seattle outshooting the Wave, 16-10, and getting a pair of huge stops in goal from Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

Advertising

The Reign’s offense took seven shots in the first half but couldn’t convert any goals as the game went to halftime in a scoreless draw.

Before Van der Jagt’s heroics, Seattle’s closest shot came in the 74th minute when star forward Megan Rapinoe entered the game in place of Tziarra King and immediately made her presence known with a kick from outside the box.

Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan blocked the kick though and the scoreless match continued.

Saturday marked Rapinoe’s 2023 NWSL debut, as she sat out the first two games of the season with a leg injury.

“She’s a game changer if she starts, and she’s a game changer if she comes off the bench,” Harvey said. “She adds a layer to our attack, and she added a layer to our attack in that last 20 minutes, for sure.”

Sheridan also blocked a free kick from Rapinoe in stoppage time, much to the anxious crowd’s dismay.

Advertising

Jessica Fishlock led the Reign with five shots on the night, while Van der Jagt and King each had three. Rapinoe and Sofia Huerta took two shots apiece.

Tullis-Joyce finished with three saves for the Reign, while Sheridan had four for San Diego, with one allowed.

“Credit to San Diego, they’re always a dangerous team. They love that football,” Tullis-Joyce said. “… Prepping for that prior to the [game] and knowing that I need to come up big and being more focused on our situation, that’s really what I was reminding myself throughout the game.”

Tullis-Joyce has two clean sheets this season and only one goal allowed, the only goalkeeper in the NWSL to accomplish those feats.

The Reign possessed the ball for 51% of the game, and totaled five shots on goal, while the Wave had three.

“They’re a good team, they’re coached well, and they came with a strategy to try and stop us,” Harvey said. “It took us a little bit of time to try to work out how to sort of solve that. But I think in the second half, we started to really gain some momentum.”

The Reign’s next game is Wednesday against Angel City FC in Los Angeles.

BOX SCORE