The OL Reign saw their slump reach new levels Sunday night.

The Reign lost for the fourth time in their last five matches and have managed just two goals during that stretch. The Reign had never lost to Angel City FC before Sunday as they lost in Los Angeles 2-1.

The loss marked the club’s first three-game losing streak under coach Laura Harvey since 2013.

Megan Rapinoe scored the Reign’s only goal unassisted in the 74th minute.

Clarisse Le Bihan scored in the 13th minute, and Madison Hammond scored, on an assist from Le Bihan, in the 57th for ACFC.

The Reign (7-7-3) are 6-1-1 vs. Angel City (5-6-6).

The Reign return home Sunday to play the Orlando Pride at 3 p.m. at Lumen Field.