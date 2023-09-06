A disturbing trend has continued for OL Reign — the club can’t reach a championship match.

Wednesday provided another opportunity with the in-season Challenge Cup. But an early error was all Racing Louisville needed to win 1-0 at Lumen Field.

The Reign have lost eight consecutive semifinal matchups through all competitions, two eliminations were via penalty shootouts.

The Challenge Cup was designed to give players more chances to demonstrate their skill in a league that had 61 players compete in the FIFA Women’s World Cup this year. So, perhaps nothing much should be made of Wednesday’s outcome.

But it was clear at the final whistle fourth-seeded Louisville was excited to advance. Racing, which also collected their first victory against the Reign in club history, will travel to play third-seeded North Carolina in the championship match on Saturday at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Courage midfielder Brianna Pinto, who subbed on in the 72nd minute, had the winner in second-half stoppage time to defeat Kansas City 1-0 on Wednesday in the other semifinal match.

The Reign return to NWSL competition with a Cascadia derby against the Portland Thorns on Sept. 16. The Reign are fourth in the league standings, three points behind the NWSL-leading San Diego Wave FC.

Sam Hiatt made it easy for the visitors Wednesday with a lateral pass meant for defender Shae Holmes that instead was right to Racing forward Kirsten Davis 20-yards from goal. Davis had space to advance into the box and cut a right-footed shot past Holmes and keeper Laurel Ivory in the 28th minute.

The goal is the first the Reign has conceded in their six Challenge Cup matches this season.

“That goal helped settle our nerves a little bit,” Davis told the CBS Sports Network broadcast crew after a disjointed opening half.

Sofia Huerta thought she earned her team a penalty in the 58th minute when she was pushed from behind by Racing attacker Thembi Kgatlana. VAR signaled for referee Natalie Simon to review footage of the play and the ruling was changed to a yellow card for Kgatlana and free kick for the Reign in the 62nd minute. The attempt was lost in Louisville’s defensive wall.

On the bench, Reign coach Laura Harvey had a fleet of internationals who competed in the World Cup last month. She started to make her substitutions in the 66th minute when she pulled attacker Angelina for defensive midfielder Emily Sonnett and forward Elyse Bennett for striker Jordyn Huitema.

Harvey made another adjustment in the 77th minute when midfielder Jess Fishlock replaced Nikki Stanton and forward Megan Rapinoe subbed on for Tziarra King.

The Reign improved their execution in the attack, Huitema getting a close-range header attempt in the 82nd minute that floated over the crossbar.

The depth on the bench was nine lineup changes from the 1-0 victory against the Orlando Pride in a NWSL matchup on Sunday. Notably, Laurel Ivory was in goal. She and Claudia Dickey entered the semifinal match with three clean sheets apiece in Challenge Cup competitions.