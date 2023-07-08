OL Reign star Megan Rapinoe, an Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup champion, announced Saturday via Twitter that she will retire at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season.

The 38-year-old forward will compete in her fourth Women’s World Cup later this month. Rapinoe, one of the most decorated U.S. soccer players, has played for the OL Reign since 2013.

It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game. I never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever, but by the look on this little girl’s face, she knew all along. pic.twitter.com/XGZ1T9i7Wy — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) July 8, 2023

“I’ve been able to have such an incredible career, and this game has brought me all over the world and allowed me to meet so many amazing people,” Rapinoe said in a statement to U.S. Soccer. “I feel incredibly grateful to have played as long as I have, to be as successful as we’ve been, and to have been a part of a generation of players who undoubtedly left the game better than they found it. To be able to play one last World Cup and one last NWSL season and go out on my own terms is incredibly special.

“I want to thank my family for being by my side all these years. Thanks to all my teammates and coaches all the way back to my first days in Redding, on to college at the University of Portland and of course thanks to U.S. Soccer, the Seattle Reign and especially Sue, for everything. I will forever cherish the friendships and support over the years in this game, and I am beyond excited for one last ride with the National Team and the Reign.”

Rapinoe is engaged to former Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird, who retired from the WNBA following last season.

This story will update.