OL Reign’s Laura Harvey was announced Tuesday as the National Women’s Soccer League’s Coach of the Year. This is the third time Harvey has earned the honor, also winning NWSL Coach of the Year in 2014 and 2015.

Harvey, 41, was hired in July for her second stint with the Reign. She was the team’s original coach from 2013-17. The Reign won two Supporters’ Shields and advanced to two NWSL championship matches.

In Harvey’s return, the Reign finished second in NWSL standings. The Bold lost 2-1 on Sunday to the Washington Spirit in a playoff semifinal match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

“It’s been a bit of a wild journey,” Harvey said recently of her path back to the Reign post. She replaced Farid Benstiti, who was asked to resign after an allegation of verbal abuse during a team meeting.

Longtime assistant coach Sam Laity led the team to a 4-2-0 record while Harvey completed her position as assistant coach for the U.S. women’s national team during the Tokyo Olympics.

“If you’d ask me in June of this year if at the end of October I’d be sitting in a hotel room in Kansas City preparing for the playoffs, I would’ve told you you were crazy,” Harvey continued before leading the team to a 3-0 win against the Current on Oct. 30. “(This) wasn’t something I felt was on the horizon.”

Harvey arrived in August and led the Reign to a 7-2-2 regular-season finish.

