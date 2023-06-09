OL Reign is looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Cascadia rival Portland last week with a Saturday match against Kansas City at Lumen Field. Play is expected to be tense, but the atmosphere should be festive. In addition to celebrating Pride, the match is the last to see possible internationals before they’re called up by their respective national teams for the FIFA women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The details:

Reign (5-4-1) vs. Current (3-7-0)

Time/Place: 7 p.m. Saturday at Lumen Field in Seattle

TV: Paramount+

Radio: None

Series history: The Reign lead the all-time series 4-3-0 since 2021

Stat watch: Reign defender Lu Barnes is expected to make her 200th regular-season appearance with the club, becoming the first player to reach the milestone in NWSL history. Barnes has only missed 14 matches in her 11-year NWSL regular season career, starting 195 of the 199 games.

Quotable: “They do have some really dangerous attackers,” Reign defender Sam Hiatt said. “It’s about knowing where they are and being conscious of that, especially because it’s easy to lose track of them when we have the ball. … Where’s [Brazilian international forward] Debinha? Just knowing where they are and ready to try to react and neutralize the threats they pose if we lose the ball.”