OL Reign forward Bethany Balcer, the reigning National Women’s Soccer League rookie of the year, was called up to the U.S. Women’s National Team on Thursday.

Balcer will be part of the USWNT’s October camp, the national team’s first activity in seven months. The camp in Commerce City, Colorado, is Oct. 18-28, which leaves Balcer available for the Reign’s last two matches in the NWSL Fall Series.

It’s the third call-up for Balcer, who called up in August 2019 to help the U23s win the Nordic Tournament. She also was called up to be part of the USWNT’s December camp.

The last-place Reign (0-1-1) play at first-place Portland (2-0-1) on Saturday.