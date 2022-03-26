Veronica Latsko and Angelina each had a goal and an assist as OL Reign defeated host Angel City FC 3-1 on Saturday at Titan Stadium in Fullerton, California.

With the win, OL Reign (1-0-1) moved into first place in the West Division of the NWSL Challenge Cup standings.

It was OL Reign’s first meeting with expansion Angel City FC (0-1-1).

Latsko opened the scoring in the 12th minute after being fed the ball by Rose Lavelle.

Just five minutes later, OL Reign doubled their lead as Angelina served a cross into the box. OL Reign center back Alana Cook got her head on the end of it, which was enough to beat Angel City’s defense and goalkeeper to put the Reign up 2-0.

On the other end, Angel City found several great scoring opportunities, but OL Reign goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce made several superb saves to maintain the lead. The young goalkeeper finished with six saves.

In the 31st minute, Angel City midfielder Savannah McCaskill was issued a red card for a studs-up challenge to the shin of Latsko.

After halftime, OL Reign scored in the 50th minute when Latsko put the ball through to the back post where Angelina slid in to finish the opportunity and score her first OL Reign goal.

Forward Tyler Lussi scored for Angel City in the 67th minute.

OL Reign next travels to face Portland Thorns FC on Saturday at 7 p.m.