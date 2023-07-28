There was a mashup of boxing and soccer Friday.

OL Reign striker Bethany Balcer top-shelfed a penalty kick and sprinted past her teammates to take on the corner flag in celebration. After an initial swipe, she dodged the pole’s sways as the crowd of 7,513 roared.

The San Diego Wave were a better contender but couldn’t land a punch either. Balcer’s goal from the spot was enough for a 1-0 win at Lumen Field.

The result clinched the West division for the Reign in the Challenge Cup in-season tournament. The Reign (4-0-1) advances to the semifinals, which will be played in September. They close group play with a match against Cascadia rival Portland Thorns FC on Aug. 6 at Lumen.

Reign defender Ryanne Brown suffered the foul that set up the scoring play in the 71st minute. She was playing the ball at the top of the box and was tripped.

Passes and chemistry were crisp for the Reign in training this past week, but it didn’t transfer to game day. The team hasn’t played since July 7 because of an NWSL break.

The Reign did preserve an eight-match unbeaten streak against the Wave through all competitions. San Diego dropped to 1-4-0 in Challenge Cup play.

The opening half was bookended by delays to tend to the Wave’s Taylor Kornieck. The midfielder was checked for a possible concussion in the second minute after a collision with Reign defender Shae Holmes. In first-half stoppage time, Kornieck collided with Reign forward Elyse Bennett and suffered a bloody nose.

Kornieck figured to be active in the match. She’s scored in her past two games since returning from injury. But the Reign had her marked well aside from the incidental contact.

Play was mostly disjointed in the first half. Reign keeper Claudia Dickey had two saves — one off a header by Kornieck in the 35th minute — but her side outshot San Diego 6-2, getting one look on target.

Dickey finished with three saves in the match. The Reign hasn’t conceded a goal in the tournament.

San Diego coach Casey Stoney made two changes at the break because of the injuries. Kornieck was subbed off for Kelsey Turnbow, while defender Danielle Colaprico, who also suffered a knock in the half, was replaced by midfielder Meggie Dougherty Howard.

Reign forward Tziarra King returned to the lineup after suffering a leg injury. The team played without eight internationals who are competing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and midfielder Jess Fishlock (leg).

San Diego is missing five internationals.

BOX SCORE