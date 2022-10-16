OL Reign will play the Kansas City Current in the NWSL semifinals on Sunday at Lumen Field.

The Bold received a bye for the opening weekend of the playoffs after finishing the regular season atop the 12-team league. It’s the Reign’s third NWSL Shield win in their 10-year existence.

Kansas City advanced to the semifinals by defeating Houston 2-1 on Sunday. The Reign split the series against the Current, the sides grinding to 1-0 results in both matches. Kansas City joined the NWSL last year and this is the Current’s first postseason appearance.

The Reign announced more than 10,000 tickets have been sold for their first postseason match at Lumen. The club record for a stand-alone game in the stadium that also houses the NFL’s Seahawks and MLS’s Sounders FC is 10,746 for the Bold’s season finale win against the Orlando Pride earlier this month.

The Sounders and Reign hosted a Cascadia derby doubleheader at the facility last year against the Portland Timbers and Thorns FC. One ticket provided entrance to both matches and the Reign played first, defeating the Thorns 2-1 before a then-NWSL record 27,248 people.

Kickoff for next week’s semifinal match is slated for 4:30 p.m. Lumen’s entire lower bowl will be open for the game and those interested in attending can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster or call 866-997-3446 for assistance.

The match will also air on CBS Sports Network. The NWSL championship game will be played Oct. 29 at Audi Field, which houses MLS’s D.C. United and NWSL’s Washington Spirit.