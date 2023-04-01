The OL Reign waited out a lightning delay that lasted almost two hours before getting the 2-0 win they traveled across country for when they faced NY/NJ Gotahm FC.

Saturday’s game was supposed to start at 4:30 p.m., but it was 6:13 p.m. before it started.

Thirty-one minutes later, Jess Fishlock put the Reign on the board with a goal. That was the first goal of the season for the Reign, who lost the opener 1-0.

Fishlock, who has 39 career National Women’s Soccer League goals, is the only player who has scored in every season since the league started in 2013, according to the Reign.

Bethany Balcer added a second goal in the 62nd minute.

The Reign defense did the rest.

The Reign host the San Diego Wave FC in their home opener Saturday at 7 p.m.